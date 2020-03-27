Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,510 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Pan American Silver worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 1,800,130 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,707,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.10 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

