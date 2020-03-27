Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,866 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Washington Federal worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,349,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,098,000 after acquiring an additional 220,366 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,316,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,596,000 after acquiring an additional 46,317 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 870,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 90,077 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $25.18 on Friday. Washington Federal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Mark Tabbutt purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,039.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart purchased 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

