Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $10.66 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $78.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.