Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $10.81 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CMC Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL opened at $82.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.21. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.4104 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.