Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $11.71 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Snap-on worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

