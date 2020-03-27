Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $12.21 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 846.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuit from $290.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $248.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.61 and a 200-day moving average of $267.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

