Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $12.58 Million Stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.42% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $26.13 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91.

