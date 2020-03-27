Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Kansas City Southern worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE KSU opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.67. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KSU. ValuEngine raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $190.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.59.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.