Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8.86 Million Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Dover worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dover by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Dover by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Dover by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Dover by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,633,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.41 and a 200-day moving average of $106.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

