Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $9.18 Million Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Southwest Gas worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,038.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 188,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 92,099 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $92.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.33%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 5,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,330.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Hester purchased 2,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares in the company, valued at $188,080.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.