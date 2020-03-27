Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 184,826 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Core Laboratories worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 22,924 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 50,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after buying an additional 35,649 shares in the last quarter.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The company has a market cap of $456.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

CLB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $45.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.24.

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

