Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,902 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.