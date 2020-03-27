Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 41.8% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a target price (down from ) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.