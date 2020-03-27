Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 26,953 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Meta Financial Group worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 640.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

CASH opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $720.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

