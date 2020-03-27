Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 52,620 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,620 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 397,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 264,154 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 219,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,591 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 288,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 149,223 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 691,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 74,450 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE opened at $17.30 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0761 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

