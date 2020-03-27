Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 52,637 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 52,637 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,214,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,159,000 after purchasing an additional 257,888 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,907,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,050,000 after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 629.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,611,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.