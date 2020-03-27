Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $134.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average is $127.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

