Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 298,656 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,388,000 after purchasing an additional 239,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,854,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $165.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.90. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

