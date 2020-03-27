Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,430 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.56.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $98.67 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.