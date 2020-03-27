Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,706 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,706 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after acquiring an additional 633,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,864,000 after purchasing an additional 292,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225,925 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Biogen by 47.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.17.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $304.94 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

