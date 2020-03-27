Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,759 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NYSE:GPC opened at $68.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.11. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

