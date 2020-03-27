Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,869 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Clorox worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clorox by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,992,000 after buying an additional 317,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $173.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.