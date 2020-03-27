Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 64,018 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,018 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 591,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 297,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLRN opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

