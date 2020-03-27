Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKR. Edward Jones cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,077,363. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Beattie acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $89,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $642,165. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $255,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

