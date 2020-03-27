Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Balfour Beatty earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price (up previously from GBX 340 ($4.47)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Balfour Beatty to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Balfour Beatty to GBX 265 ($3.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 321.25 ($4.23).

BBY opened at GBX 224.80 ($2.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 241.45. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $2.10. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Anne Drinkwater acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,018 in the last three months.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

