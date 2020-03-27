Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Price Target Cut to GBX 290

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Balfour Beatty to GBX 265 ($3.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target (up from GBX 340 ($4.47)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balfour Beatty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 315 ($4.14).

LON:BBY traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 217.80 ($2.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 241.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59.

In related news, insider Anne Drinkwater purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Insiders have purchased a total of 4,668 shares of company stock worth $1,215,018 in the last 90 days.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

