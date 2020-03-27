Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Balfour Beatty to GBX 265 ($3.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target (up from GBX 340 ($4.47)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315 ($4.14).

Balfour Beatty stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 217.80 ($2.87). 2,235,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 241.46. Balfour Beatty has a 12 month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91). The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28.

In related news, insider Anne Drinkwater acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,018.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

