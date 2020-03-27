BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BAFYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get BALFOUR BEATTY/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:BAFYY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.37. 18,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.91. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

BALFOUR BEATTY/S Company Profile

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for BALFOUR BEATTY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BALFOUR BEATTY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.