Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 197,787 Shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,787 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.30% of Azul worth $54,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Azul by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Azul by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.18. Azul SA has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

