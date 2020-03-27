Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 20,500 Shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 2.86% of Helios Technologies worth $42,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1,859.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIO. TheStreet lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Helios Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $53.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

