Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.28% of FleetCor Technologies worth $69,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $212.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.80 and a 200 day moving average of $289.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

