Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 87,546 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.24% of RingCentral worth $33,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 58.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,860,000 after purchasing an additional 169,369 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNG opened at $217.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.31 and a beta of 0.55. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $252.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.05.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $471,295.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,851,733.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total value of $1,556,503.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,493,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $24,869,313 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RingCentral from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co raised their target price on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RingCentral from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.86.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

