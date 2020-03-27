Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 103.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,487 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

