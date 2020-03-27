Bamco Inc. NY Buys 21,472 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,983 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.13% of Splunk worth $30,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,714,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,490,000 after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $129.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.47. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,988 shares in the company, valued at $31,488,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,775,029.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,578 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

