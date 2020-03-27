Bamco Inc. NY Buys 49,975 Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,975 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.51% of InterXion worth $32,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INXN. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in InterXion by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,316,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,295,000 after purchasing an additional 826,015 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,049,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 4,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,966,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INXN shares. ValuEngine raised InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterXion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of InterXion stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. InterXion Holding NV has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

