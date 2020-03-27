Bamco Inc. NY Buys 5,699 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 992,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.88% of Neogen worth $64,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG opened at $59.40 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $2,049,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,970 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,360.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $517,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,022. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEOG. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

