Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.41% of Summit Materials worth $38,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. Summit Materials Inc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

