Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,768 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.66% of MGM Growth Properties worth $23,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,139,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 5,122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MGP. Deutsche Bank upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $22.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.69%.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.