Bamco Inc. NY Has $22.58 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,565 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $22,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,318,000 after purchasing an additional 498,352 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 392,806 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 430,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,468,000 after buying an additional 243,292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58,856.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,655,000 after buying an additional 240,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.69.

RCL stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

