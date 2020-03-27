Bamco Inc. NY Has $24.77 Million Stock Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,371 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 2.47% of Forestar Group worth $24,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOR. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 174,016 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 28,117 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 145,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

FOR opened at $12.75 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $598.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 6.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

