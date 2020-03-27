Bamco Inc. NY Has $29.90 Million Stock Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.80% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $29,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,657,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,682,000 after acquiring an additional 618,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,534,000 after buying an additional 481,324 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,414,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,282,000 after buying an additional 398,808 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,267,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,515,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $30.95 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $193.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.38) earnings per share. SAGE Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $71.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

