Bamco Inc. NY Has $31.99 Million Stock Position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,218,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,804 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.93% of Yext worth $31,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Yext by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,080 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Yext by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,716 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Yext by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,657,000 after buying an additional 933,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,031,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YEXT opened at $11.32 on Friday. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 17,164 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $173,184.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,461,791.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 3,768,765 shares in the company, valued at $57,775,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,907 shares of company stock worth $2,069,009 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

