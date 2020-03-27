Bamco Inc. NY Has $50.31 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Booking worth $50,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $1,406.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,660.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1,901.00. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,904.08.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

