Bamco Inc. NY Has $54.55 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,790 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.17% of Amphenol worth $54,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 431,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.17. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.