Bamco Inc. NY Has $54 Million Stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.63% of Toro worth $53,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Toro by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Toro by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

TTC stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. Toro Co has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

