Bamco Inc. NY Has $58.41 Million Stock Holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,238 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.84% of Momo worth $58,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. Momo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $4.88. Momo had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.