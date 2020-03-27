Bamco Inc. NY Has $65.19 Million Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.32% of CDW worth $65,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.68. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDW from $123.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,428. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

