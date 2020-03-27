Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,129 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.78% of Essent Group worth $39,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,570.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,554.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $457,125. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $31.00 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

