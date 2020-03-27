Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.85.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $168.88 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average of $184.53. The firm has a market cap of $303.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

