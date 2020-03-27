Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 2.49% of Endava worth $61,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. FMR LLC grew its position in Endava by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,763,000 after acquiring an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 897,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 11.7% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 45.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 29,890 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Endava from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Endava PLC – has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $56.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava PLC – will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

